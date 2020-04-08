By Anna O’Donoghue

Whist, lads! Killinaskully is making a comeback to Irish television screens.

Since the introduction of the new Covid-19 government restrictions, many people have been calling out for RTE to repeat hit TV shows from days gone by in a bid to help replace those social distancing blues with some nostalgia.

Shows such as Glenroe, Know Your Sport, School Around the Corner and Where in the World have been requested by fitting the bill as one of the first to be aired in Killinaskully.

The comedy details the bizarre goings-on in a fictitious Irish village located in the hills of Ireland and features some hilarious characters such as Cllr Willie Connors and Sgt Dick O’Toole.

The show’s creator, Pat Shortt announced the news on C103’s Cork Today show.

Speaking to host Patricia Messenger, the comedian said: “I started watching it again recently and it really stands up, it’s great craic and it’s great fun.

“It’s exactly what people need at the moment, a bit of escapism”.

Shortt also broke the news that the show is 20 years old. 13 years since the final episode aired.