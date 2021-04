Irish animated film Wolfwalkers has won five prizes at the Annie Awards in the US.

The movie from Kilkenny’s Cartoon Saloon took home Best Indie Film, Best Direction, Best Voice Acting, Best Character Design and Best Production Design.

The Annie Awards, now in its 48th year, celebrates the best in animation.

Pixar’s Soul was the big winner on the night – both Wolfwalkers and Soul will compete for the Oscar next weekend.