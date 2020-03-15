💥 💥 💥 Plot twist!!! In order to keep everyone safe, tonight is now the final!!!! Aidan & Emily need your support more than ever!!! 💥 💥 💥 Can you tell how excited Aidan & Emily are for tonight’s semi- final!!!! They are buzzing thanks to all the wonderful people they have met in schools, businesses and on the street over the last few weeks! And of course all of the amazing people here who have been so supportive and generous with their time and talents. This is a very scary and unpredictable time for us all, and from Aidan & Emily and all the Fogarty family, we wish all of you and your families health in the coming days & weeks. Dancing is a great escape from this worry and Aidan has promised to dance his socks off tonight to bring some light relief to our homes even for an hour. So pencil in showtime for 6:30 and in the meantime, follow the advice & stay safe everyone☺️☺️☺️☺️😉😉☺️☺️☺️☺️☺️☺️☺️☺️😉Kilkenny People KilkennyNow.ie Emeralds G.A.A. Club C.B.S. Thurles St. Patrick's Festival Kilkenny #weareallinthistogether #dwtsirl #voteaidan #teamtaggy

