Khloe Kardashian has stated she is ‘confused’ by rumours she is engaged to her ex Tristan Thompson.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ star has been quarantining with Thompson during lockdown so they can both be with their daughter True – but she insists they are not engaged once again.

Kardashian took to Twitter to set the record straight as she indirectly responded to the rumours.

Wait… what? lol — Khloé (@khloekardashian) July 3, 2020

I just came online and I’m even confused lol — Khloé (@khloekardashian) July 3, 2020

Basically my daily thoughts about 2020. But for real… wtf lol people just be talking — Khloé (@khloekardashian) July 3, 2020

Quarantine has us all going 🤪🤪 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) July 3, 2020

The rumour mill went into overdrive when Tristan shared a snap of the pair laughing on a trampoline with little True to mark KoKo’s birthday.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CB82gPKl4b7/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

It comes after a source claimed Khloe and Tristan are said to be “giving their relationship another try”.

A source said at the time: “Tristan is working hard to prove himself and has been a great dad to True.”

Image Source – Khloe Kardashian Instagram.