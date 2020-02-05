Kevin Kilbane has proposed to his Dancing On Ice partner Brianne Delcourt after four months of dating.

The pair recently moved in together after being paired up on the ITV show in October.

The former Everton footballer and Republic of Ireland player got down on one knee and serenaded the ice-skater in a restaurant while a waiter presented her with dessert and an engagement ring.

Delcourt shared the moment on her Instagram page, saying: “He couldn’t have been more perfect.”

The couple, who were partnered on the ice skating dance show, were eliminated from Dancing On Ice last weekend.

The pair received their marching orders on Sunday night’s show following a skate-off against Ian “H” Watkins and his professional partner Matt Evers.

However, both agreed with hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield that, having found each other on the ITV programme, they were not leaving as losers.

Willoughby suggested Kilbane was going home with “the ultimate prize” and he agreed, adding: “I didn’t even need to come on the show.

“As soon as we started, it’s been an incredible run.”

The former footballer said the couple had been hoping to remain in the competition until their birthdays, with Kilbane’s on February 1 and Delcourt’s on February 2.

“I’m delighted anyway, regardless of how it’s gone,” he added.

Schofield told Delcourt that she had won a prize in Kilbane, and she replied: “I did, I did. A life-changer.”

– with reporting by Press Association