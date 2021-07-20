By Debbie Ridgard

*** SPOILER ALERT FOR LOKI SERIES***

Following on from the cliffhanger season finale of Loki, the Disney Plus series focused on Tom Hiddleston’s titular character, there has been much excitement surrounding the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Marvel Studios main man Kevin Fiege has now revealed that a meeting has taken place regarding the layout and rules of the multiverse and said it’s “coming up in a big way”.

Speaking on the D23 Inside podcast, Fiege filled us in on what’s happening behind the scenes.

“There’s interconnectivity there that people have already started to see and suss out, and I had a meeting this morning with the whole broad Marvel Studios team going through the multiverse and the rules of the multiverse and exactly how to really deliver on the excitement surrounding the multiverse.”

The Marvel Studios boss explained that they are attempting to tease out the introduction to the new phase, similar to Samuel L. Jackson’s cameo as Nick Fury at the end of Iron Man.

“In the same way, the multiverse is something that we geek out about and we really love all the storytelling potential it brings, but thought we really had to slowly dole out what it was and introducing the conceit even briefly in Doctor Strange and then as a fake out in Spider-Man: Far From Home.

“But I will tell you something, it is more than just fans that are following along with the multiverse storyline,” he continued. “It’s really quite exciting even to see it midway through the Loki series now, as people respond to the possibilities.”

The Loki finale introduced multiple universes to the MCU after plenty of teasing along the way.

The events surrounding ‘He Who Remains’ has splintered the Sacred Timeline and although this version of Jonathan Majors character is most likely a tamer version of Immortus, the series saw actors play several versions of the same character for the first time.

Jonathan Majors is set to play Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Now, from the last scenes of Loki, we can assume that they are in one of the several universes created from the actions in Loki The Series.

Speaking of the series, the opening theme caught fans by pleasant surprise with quotes from some of the big characters across the universe.

Apparently, it was Feige who suggested doing idea as director Kate Herron and her team were only going to use random sounds that represent life.

Speaking to Buzzfeed, she reveals that the Marvel Studios President liked the concept because they had never done it before.

“I had this weird idea where I remember saying to my editor, Emma McCleave, I was like, ‘Oh, can we add a baby crying or the sounds of the city? And it’s like we just hear life.’ So her, me, and Kevin Wright got really into that. So we were adding all of these different sounds into the timeline. We also had quotes from just life, not Marvel. Then, we showed that cut to Kevin Feige and the rest of the team.They all thought it was cool, and then Kevin Feige was like, ‘Oh, do you know what? We’ve never done quotes on the Marvel logo before.’ So, we thought that was cool and we added the quotes to the Marvel logo intro. Then, me, Kevin Wright, Emma, and Sarah Bennett, Emma’s assistant, decided to just put the MCU quotes across the whole thing”.

The next Marvel project to hit our screens will be What If…?, an animated series that will explore different takes on familiar stories in the MCU. The first episode will premiere on Disney Plus this August 11.