Actor Kevin Bacon is one of the celebrities pleading with people to stay at home in the fight against coronavirus.
The Footloose star is angry that many have ignored calls for “social distancing” with crowds flocking to public spaces.
He told Good Morning Britain “If you’re not trying to protect yourself, at least try to protect the people that are around you. There are a lot of people who can’t stay home.”
I've been overwhelmed by the support of #IStayHomeFor so far. For those of us staying home, let's remember and support the heroes on the front lines of this fight, our health care workers and first responders. Thank you for your tireless work. I'd also like to thank all others who are still working: food service professionals, energy and government workers, and so many others who are not able to work from home. We are all so grateful. Like many of your posts have mentioned— so many of us are staying home for those who can't. We see you and we thank you. Thank you all for sharing. And keep 'em coming. #IStayHomeFor