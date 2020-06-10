Kenneth Branagh says he’s not worried about a possible fan backlash once his movie adaption of Artemis Fowl is released.

The film, which is based on Wexford author Eoin Colfer‘s 2001 novel of the same name, will debut on Disney+ this week after its planned cinema release was ruled out by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Branagh has told the PA news agency “It’s hard making films where you have to start from scratch…impassioned fan response is a beautiful thing…you’ve got to be able to take it on the chin.”

Branagh admits he made some “bold decisions” but says “even the people who screamed about things they didn’t like in [2011 movie] Thor were still glad it was made so they could scream about them.”

Meanwhile, author Eoin Colfer can’t wait for fans of the books to see how his characters come to life on screen. In a recent interview with Good Morning America, the Wexford native spoke of his excitement about having Irish actors Colin Farrell and Ferdia Shaw among the cast.

“Artemis Fowl” author Eoin Colfer talks about seeing his popular children’s series turn into a feature film! https://t.co/5Jr82c1ypG pic.twitter.com/0mfG6cwUNH — Good Morning America (@GMA) May 25, 2020

Artemis Fowl premieres on Disney+ this Friday.