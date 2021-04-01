Kendall Jenner is reported to be leaving her Beverly Hills Home after repeated security incidents and threats.

According to entertainment website TMZ, a 27-year-old man made his way onto Kendall’s L.A. property around 2 AM last Sunday and began to knock on windows while yelling her name. On Monday the model and reality star also had to obtain a restraining order against another man who told police he planned to shoot and kill her.

The entertainment outlet is now reporting that Jenner has moved out of her house because the possible risk is too much “We’re told she’s moved to a safe location with armed security.. .It’s unclear if she will decide to sell the house,” they wrote.

This follows years of security risks to the models home. In 2018 Kendall also had an alleged stalker on her property and was forced to obtain a restraining order for protection.