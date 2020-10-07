Can you keep up? It seems every celeb couple are adding to their families in 2020.

Kelly Rowland is the latest star to announce she’s expecting a new bundle of joy.

The Destiny’s Child star graced the front of Women’s Health magazine to share the positive news.

“We had been talking about it loosely, and then COVID happened. And we were just like, ‘Let’s see what happens.’”

The 39-year-old admitted she fell pregnant quite quickly and is due later this year.

Beyonce’s mum is among those celebrating the news. She commented underneath Rowland’s Instagram post to say she can’t wait to meet the baby.

“So Happy you are announcing today!!! It has been hard keeping this exciting news a secret Congrats Tim and Titan too❤️❤️❤️❤️ grandchildren yayyyy!!!!”