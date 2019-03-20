Keanu Reeves and former co-star Alex Winter are teaming up once again to film Bill & Ted Face the Music.

The film is the third in the series, with the first being Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure back in 1989, followed by Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey in 1991.

The original films follow two aspiring, albeit not the brightest, musicians try and propel their band to stardom, but somehow get involved with time travelers from the future.

According to Deadline, the stakes are higher than ever for Bill and Ted, who are now middle aged best friends who get warned by yet another time traveler, that the fate of humanity depends solely on the fate of one of their songs.

The pair announced the film on twitter today, with the US release date expected to be August 21, 2020.

Rumours of a third film first began back in 2010 when Reeves hinted that Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon were working on a script, however the production came into issues with financing the film, and the worry that because the first was not released internationally, the reach wouldn’t be that great.

The film will be directed by Dean Parisot.

Meanwhile, Reeves will be back on the big screen later this year, in the form of Duke Caboom in Disney’s animated film Toy Story 4.

