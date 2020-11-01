Kim Kardashian celebrated her 40th birthday a few days ago, and what present did her other half give her… the opportunity ‘to see’ from her father again.

Robert Kardashian Sr passed away in 2003 when his daughter was aged 22 so West surprised her with a hologram of Mr. Kardashian.

For my birthday, Kanye got me the most thoughtful gift of a lifetime. A special surprise from heaven. A hologram of my dad. ✨🤍 It is so lifelike! We watched it over and over, filled with emotion. pic.twitter.com/jD6pHo17KC — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 29, 2020

Taking to social media, Kardashian-West posted the hologram of her dad, and to say it was amazing is an understatement. In the hologram, he can be seen saying: “Happy birthday Kimberly. Look at you, you’re 40 and all grown up.

“You look beautiful just like when you were a little girl. I watch over you and your sisters and brothers and the kids every day.” “The most beautiful thing that I have witnessed is watching you grow your family… “You are the most, most, most, most amazing mother to your four beautiful children, and they are perfect. Colorado Adventures ⛰🚲 pic.twitter.com/0HSkNhiJDL — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 10, 2020 “Keep doing what you’re doing, Kimberley. You are a beautiful soul. Know that I am very proud of you and I’m always with you. I have built a firewall around our family.” It’ll certainly be a birthday present she’ll never forget…