Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are just one of the celeb couples expecting a baby at some stage this year.

The engaged couple announced their pregnancy back in March 2020 after debuting Perry’s music video for ‘Never Worn White’.

Since then, the ‘I Kissed A Girl’ singer has been keeping her fans up to date with her pregnancy on Instagram.

In her latest post the star shared a video of her ultrasound where her baby seems to be just as sassy as her mammy.

Katy shared the video of her daughter on Mother’s Day which seems to show the baby sticking up her middle finger at the camera.

The ‘Roar’ singer seems to be keeping herself busy during lockdown; she has already filmed an ‘At Home’ episode of American Idol and is teasing an upcoming single called ‘Daisy’.

Fans are expecting the star to collab with Taylor Swift on the record after Swift posted an image of her wearing a daisy-patterned jumper.