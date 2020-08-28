Katy Perry’s joked that she’s about to deliver a second child, after releasing a new album just a day after giving birth.

The pop star welcomed Daisy Dove to the world yesterday, with her partner Orlando Bloom.

Writing on social media from a hospital bed, she said she hopes her sixth release ‘Smile’ would cheer her fans up.

Katy has had nine No. 1 songs since 2008, including “Teenage Dream,” “California Gurls” and “Roar.”

And then in 2017, she released an album called Witness that was supposed to show a more authentic Katy.

Critics didn’t love it; more importantly, a lot of her fans didn’t either. Her response is her new record, Smile, which is out today.