Katy Perry has revealed she’s expecting a baby girl.

The singer posted a photo on Instagram, showing her fiance Orlando Bloom covered in what appears to be pink icing.

She captioned the image, “it’s a girl”.

View this post on Instagram 💕 it’s a girl 💕 A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Apr 3, 2020 at 8:32pm PDT

Perry, 35, previously announced her pregnancy in the music video for her single, romantic ballad Never Worn White.