By Megan Phelan

After going by the name Ye for years, Kanye West wants to make it official.

The rapper has asked an LA court to legally change his name to Ye.

The 44-year-old refers to himself as Ye on his social media. He first revealed he wanted the change his name in 2018 tweeting: “the being formally known as Kanye West. I am YE.”

the being formally known as Kanye West I am YE — ye (@kanyewest) September 29, 2018

The fashion designer wants to get rid of his full name – Kanye Omari West. He intends to go by Ye, with no middle name or last name, according to the Los Angeles Superior Court filing.

The court documents cite “personal reasons” for his decision.

The documentation is dated August 11 but was not sent into the court system until Tuesday. The petition will become official if approved by a judge.

The US rapper has said that Ye is an abbreviation of his first name as well as being a common word used in the Bible.

Kanye West is in the middle of a divorce from Kim Kardashian West who he married in 2014 and shares children North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.