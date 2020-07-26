Less than a week after Kayne West took to twitter to claim wife Kim Kardashian tried to ‘lock me up’, the rapper just took to his social media account to thank her ‘for always being there for me’.

West threw Kardashian under the bus after revealing their personal problems in public.

In a series of deleted tweets, the rapper took a dig at his wife of six years, writing tweets such as ‘West children will never do playboy’.

Kardashian then wrote on her social media:

‘I understand Kanye is subject to criticism because he is a public figure and is actions at times can cause strong opinions and emotions.

“He is a brilliant but complicated person who on top of the pressures of being an artist and a black man, who experienced the personal loss of his mother, and has to deal with the pressure and isolation that is highlighted by his bipolar disorder.’

West took to twitter and apologised to his wife.

I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter.

I did not cover her like she has covered https://t.co/A2FwdMu0YU Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me. — ye (@kanyewest) July 25, 2020