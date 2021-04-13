Rapper Kanye West has responded to the divorce papers filed by his wife Kim Kardashian.

After almost seven years of marriage the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star filed for divorce from her husband on 19 February 2021.

It is alleged Kanye delayed responding to the filing over desires to repair his marriage. According to entertainment outlet Hollywood Life, a source close to the rapper said “Kanye took his time because he was holding out hope that he could fix things. Clearly that’s not happening, and he’s finally accepted it. His inner circle urged him to hire a good lawyer and settle this once and for all and thankfully he finally listened to reason.”

Last week Kanye’s lawyers filed paperwork requesting joint custody of the couple’s four children. Kim has also requested joint custody of children North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

The same source told Hollywood Life that Kanye’s main concern “is getting equal rights to see his kids”. However the source underlines that this isn’t something the rapper wants to happen. “If it were up to him this divorce would not be happening, so taking this step was very painful for him,” they said. “But he’s in a place of acceptance now, there’s really not any other option.”