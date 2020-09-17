Kanye West has posted a video seemingly of himself urinating on a Grammy award in a toilet.

It was part of Kanye’s latest Twitter rant in which he posted ten pages of his contract with a record label, which he is comparing to slavery.

90% of the record contracts on the planet are still on a royalty A standard record deal is a trap to NEVER have you recoup, and there’s all these hidden costs like the “distribution fees” many labels put in their contracts to make even more money off our work without even trying. — ye (@kanyewest) September 16, 2020

Kanye’s calling on other artists to support him as he wants all music artists to be free.

Bono can I get a retweet Love you Paul can I get a retweet love you Drake Kendrick even Taylor We need you right noooooow ? — ye (@kanyewest) September 16, 2020

Today Twitter has taken action and has been temporarily suspended his account.

The last straw for the platform is a tweet in which he included the phone number of a Forbes journalist.

The social media platform deems the sharing of people’s personal details as a breach of the site’s rules – it is seen as a violation of a person’s privacy.

It is also reported by NBC that Kanye called urged his fans to call the reporter alongside the screenshot of his phone number.

Trust me … I WONT STOP pic.twitter.com/RmVkqrSa4F — ye (@kanyewest) September 16, 2020

Kanye’s exposing message has since been removed from Twitter and came alongside a number of posts by Kanye amid his battle with music label Sony and Universal.

This week the singer dubbed himself the “new Moses” and likened the music industry to “modern day slavery.”