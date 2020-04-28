Kanye West has bought his childhood home in Chicago’s South Shore neighborhood.

According to the permit filed along with the purchase, West plans to spend an additional $60,000 for renovations, on top of the $225,000 sale price.

His late mother, Donda West, bought the house in the early 1980s and sold it in 2004.

The property reportedly went through foreclosure afterwards and fell into disrepair before it was bought by West’s former collaborator, Rhymefest.

The Chicago musician and politician had plans to turn the house into an “arts incubator” but West and Rhymefest later got into a very public beef over funding the incubator

Right now however it is not known what West’s current plan for the house is.