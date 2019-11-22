By Anna O’Donoghue

Basement Jaxx and The Divine Comedy have been announced as the headline act of Kaleidoscope 2020.

With belters like Where’s Your Head At and Do Your Thing, Basement Jaxx are set to rock the front lawn at Russborough House in Wicklow next summer.

Crowd pleasers The Divine Comedy will also bring Something for the Weekend to their legions of fans as they take to the main stage with no less than 12 albums under their belts from the last three decades.

Looking beyond the music, Kaleidoscope is thrilled to announce the return of all of the much-loved entertainment areas that debuted in June 2019 – Rumpledumpus, The Front Lawn Stage, The Hippodrome Theatre, Cinema Under The Stars, Wonderland Junior, Wonderland Teen, the Scrumdiddlyumptious Festival of Food and The Big Hooley.

With live and participative music and DJs, food and drink, creativity, spoken word, arts, sport, science, and nature, this promises to be a feast of family fun for everyone.

Stay tuned over the next few weeks as the Kaleidoscope team will be announcing the first of their new creative entertainment spaces, which they say are guaranteed to be “thought-provoking, interactive, inspirational and engaging.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KALEIDOSCOPE FESTIVAL (@kaleidoscopeireland) on Oct 2, 2019 at 2:45pm PDT

The three-day event will take place between June 26-28 at Russborough, Blessington.

Head over to kaleidoscopefestival.ie to pick up tickets and merchandise.