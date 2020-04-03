Judge Rinder has announced that his grandfather has died after contracting COVID-19, aged 92.

The TV personality had previously fallen ill with the virus himself last month.

Rinder appeared on This Morning with Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford to urge viewers to continue to practice social distancing but to remain hopeful amid the “overwhelming anxiety” people may be feeling.

‘What good news is there son?’@RobbieRinder remembers his grandfather ♥ ‘We can choose to drown ourselves in negativity and horror, or choose to galvanise ourselves to be at our very best’ pic.twitter.com/js8DMCrGTX — This Morning (@thismorning) April 3, 2020

Describing his own symptoms, Rinder revealed he had suffered from a severe temperature and cough, and spent his recovery “watching the Kardashians. So I must have been really ill!”