By Dean Egan.

A judge in Los Angeles has denied Britney Spears’ request to have her father removed as her conservator.

In court testimony last week, the singer said Jamie Spears controls many of her personal and financial decisions, and described it as “abusive”.

Mr Spears claims she is vulnerable to fraud and says he saved her from financial ruin.

Following the star’s evidence, in which she alleged she was given medication without her consent, her father filed a petition to investigate her claims.

His team asked the court to “investigate the veracity of the allegations made”, which he has repeatedly denied, saying he only wants the best for his daughter.