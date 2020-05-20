It looks like Jude Law is about to become a father of 6. As reported in The Daily Mail, Jude’s wife Phillipa Coan was spotted with a baby bump while out in London over the weekend.

The couple married last year after meeting three years ago.

Jude was previously married to fellow actress Sadie Frost, 53. They had three children — Rafferty, 22, Iris, 18, and Rudy, 16. They divorced in 2003.

It later emerged he had been in a relationship with his Alfie co-star Sienna Miller.

His love life has been well-documented through his time in the spotlight, including his relationship with Sienna Miller, which was left in tatters when he embarked on an affair with his kids’ weekend nanny in 2006.

He later went out with American model Samantha Burke. She had his fourth child Sophia, now nine.

Jude became a dad for the fifth time when musician Catherine Harding gave birth to Ada in 2015.