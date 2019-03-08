Nick Jonas says he was the one behind the break-up of the Jonas Brothers in 2013.

The newly reunited trio went on to Corden’s show to promote their new single ‘Sucker’.

While there, they also took part in a cover of their cover of Busted’s – Year 3000.

In this ‘Year 3000’ parody, it’s 2006 and The Jonas Brothers are working out their new song, Year 2019, in which they meet a British man named James Corden who tells them all about the weird things they’ll find in 13 years including television on phones, The Rock becoming a famous actor and the Kardashians building an empire. It’s the video we didn’t know we needed until now!

After the trip down memory lane with some questionable lyric changes it was then time for the brothers to take that famous drive around L.A. with James in Carpool Karaoke.

For more showbiz gossip you can join David and Paula, weekdays from 2:30 on The Buzz.

