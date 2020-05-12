Two Irsh legends have settled their differences after a public spat that started in an interview with The Times.

Legendary singers Dickie Rock and Johnny Logan have officially settled their differences.

Their feud started trending on Twitter on Monday, after Dickie threatened to give Johnny a f***ing box after he slated him in an interview.

Johnny then released a statement apologising for his remarks, and Dickie has since accepted his apology.

Speaking to the Irish Sun, Dickie said: There are no hard feelings. I will accept Johnny’s apology and see this now as water under the bridge. We can all say things we regret.