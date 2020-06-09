One of the big voices coming from the UK in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, John Boyega, has expressed his thanks on social media.

The 28-year-old actor starred in the more recent Star Wars films as character Finn.

Taking to Instagram, the star thanked those rise up to have their voices heard.

“I want to thank you all for the love and support you have shared over the last few days, although nothing I have done is for praise, or is truly even enough, in the grand scheme of things.

“This is an intense time for our community, and the most important thing is for us to maintain momentum and not lose sight of how critical it is to pursue long term solutions and commitments, for the sake of our generation, and the next.

“Our individual pursuits of success and belonging remain, but now more than ever, it’s important to use this movement as fuel to inspire new ways of thinking, building, and growing, together. I believe any great movement starts with a renewal of the mind.

“I know you’re all thinking, what’s next? Where do we go from here? Because I’m thinking the same shit! Conversations about black businesses, ownership and support are happening, and I will continue to have these conversations with the full intention of birthing ideas that are sustainable and tangible.

“Let’s increase our knowledge! I’m excited to see an awakening happening in all of us! I’ll continue to use my platform to fight against the injustices and inequalities in our community, no matter what. Nonetheless, one man can’t do it alone – I need you, and we need each other!

“We need everyone, across industry’s, soci-economic backgrounds, countries, to unite with a shared goal of REAL change. Before the pandemic hit, I visited a few schools in Southwark, to share my journey and to truly understand the minds and needs of our next generation.

“It was eye opening and inspiring to say the least, and I look forward to continuing this work, and contributing more, once it is safe to do so.

“I urge the black men of our community, my peers, to do the same.

“Connecting with our kids and motivating them towards a future that is stronger and brighter, is urgent, and necessary.

“In the meantime, let’s work on clearing the runway for them, so they can take off, and fly. Love everyone, and stay safe x

In recent weeks, Boyega has become one of the most recoginsable voices of the Black Lives Matter protests in the UK with his speech during a London demonstration going viral.

“Black lives have always mattered.

“We have always been important. We have always meant something. We have always succeeded regardless. And now is the time. I ain’t waiting.”, the actor spoke through a megaphone at a demonstration at Hyde Park.

“Today is about innocent people who were halfway through their process. We don’t know what George Floyd could have achieved, we don’t know what Sandra Bland could have achieved, but today we’re going to make sure that won’t be an alien thought to our young ones.

“I need you to understand how painful this shit is. I need you to understand how painful it is to be reminded every day that your race means nothing and that isn’t the case any more, that was never the case any more.”

On the megaphone, Boyega expressed that he may not have a career following his powerful speech however, within moments of videos surfacing online, waves of support approached the actor.

His co-star Mark Hamill took to Twitter to show support to the young actor as well as director for the Star Wars films, JJ Abrams.

Never been more proud of you, John. @JohnBoyega

❤️, dad https://t.co/XcXvBcblPG — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) June 3, 2020

You KNOW that as long as I’m allowed to keep working, I’ll always be begging to work with you. Deep respect and love, my friend. https://t.co/DcMEwEmzh9 — JJ Abrams (@jjabrams) June 4, 2020

Have before and would again, in a heartbeat. So proud of John today. https://t.co/qLi4cwws2i — edgarwright (@edgarwright) June 3, 2020

If you would like to support the Black Lives Matter but are unsure how, click here for an article on supporting the movement in Ireland.