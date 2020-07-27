Joel Corry and MNEK have topped the Official Singles Chart with their track Head and Heart, earning both acts their first number 1.

It managed to dethrone Savage Love by Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo, which was on the top spot for 3 weeks.

Meanwhile Ellie Goulding’s Brightest Blue is at the top of the album charts, and is her third record to land at number 1.

Darren Rice caught up with Joel to talk new music and making his number one track, listen to the full interview below.