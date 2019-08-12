Joe Wicks and his wife Rosie are expecting their second child.

The fitness guru, better know as The Body Coach, announced the news with a sweet snap of their daughter and ‘19 week bump’ on his Instagram.

“Weeeeeee’re having another baby,” wrote Wicks.

“We are very happy and excited to grow our family. We don’t know the sex and won’t find out but Rosie is now 19 weeks pregnant so Indie will be getting a little brother or sister in January.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe Wicks (@thebodycoach) on Aug 11, 2019 at 5:58am PDT

The couple, who wed earlier this year, had their first child, India just over a year ago.

The wedding took place outdoors in a woodland area, with a festival theme.

Talking about the big day, Joe said:

We had funfair rides, food trucks with our dream menu, a G&T bar & had gelato & frozen daqs for the win. The DJ was absolutely lit too. He kept the dance floor packed until 1am. Wish I could do it all over again

“It’s true when people say your wedding day goes by in a flash. We had the best day ever with our close family and friends. The venue was perfect, we were blessed with sunshine.