Congratulations are in order for Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner.

The couple welcomed their first child together this week.

While Sophie’s representatives confirmed she gave birth to a baby girl, the name hasn’t been revealed, but sources say Sophie and Joe have chosen the name Willa, which is a moniker used in Game Of Thrones.

No other details were given about the baby’s name, sex, or the date of birth.

British actress Turner, 24, and 30-year-old Jonas have been in a relationship since 2016 and were engaged the following year.

They tied the knot last year in a ceremony live-streamed by music producer Diplo after the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas.