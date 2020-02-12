Rumours have been swirling for a number of months surrounding the power duo, Joe Jonas and Sofie Turner adding to their family.

According to JustJared, the Game of Thrones star is expecting her first child with husband Joe.

One source has told the publication “The couple is keeping things very hush hush but their friends and family are super excited for them,” whilst another source informs us that Sofie has been very picky when it comes to clothes lately in order to hide her changing body from the cameras.

Representatives for both Joe Jonas and Sofie Turner have been contacted for comment from Just Jared.

The pair started dating in 2016, got engaged in 2017 and married on 1st May 2019.