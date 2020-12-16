Beat 102-103 has announced the latest presenter to join its line up. Waterford-based drag queen, Joanna Ryde, has taken the helm of a new show on the station’s digital channel; Noughty Beats. It’s not just the Christmas tree that will be adding sparkle to homes across the South East this year, Joanna will present ‘Pride Beats’ on the station every Friday night between 8 pm and 10 pm. The show will provide 2 hours of non-stop noughties pop hits to get listeners ready for the weekend. Noughty Beats is an online radio station, launched by Beat 102 103 in September 2018.

Joanna has had lots of success over the last 15 years; including winning Alternative Miss Ireland, getting to the live shows on The All Ireland Talent Show, reaching the final 120 of Britain’s Got Talent, appearing on TV shows such as Podge & Rodge, Val Falvey TD and Ireland’s Craziest TV Moments, publishing a book, hitting over a million views on YouTube, having a newspaper column and mainstream radio slot as well as performing in venues all across Ireland!

Speaking following her appointment to the show, Joanna said;

“I’m only delighted to be back on Beat! Pride Beats is the most fun you’ll have listening to the radio. The perfect combination of pop classics and me, International Superstar Joanna Ryde, what’s not to love?”

Loyal listeners to Beat 102 103 will know this isn’t Joanna’s first radio-rodeo. She also worked as a roving reporter on Beat Breakfast, covering a range of topics and events across the South East.

Commenting on the announcement, Beat 102 103 CEO, Gabrielle Cummins, said;

“Digital listening for Beat 102-103 and its digital only station Noughty Beats has exploded during Covid 19. When we compare audience listening via e,g Smart Speaker in October 2020 versus October 2019, we have seen a massive hike of 449% year on year. As the pandemic goes on longer than we all originally thought, people are looking for avenues to escape and Joanna on Pride Beats is the perfect anecdote for that. I have no doubt her show will bring about further boost to our already impressive upward trend in digital listening over the last 9 months. It’s the fun show you didn’t know you needed in your life!”

Noughty beats is available 24 hours a day on the Irish radio play app, the Beat 102 103 app and online at beat102103.com