JLS singer Aston Merrygold is asking fans to help him track down an internet troll who targeted his son with racial abuse.

Aston was left fuming after the person left hateful comments on his 2-year-old son Grayson’s own social media page.

After sharing a screenshot of the troll’s account on Instagram, the user quickly deleted their page, and Aston called their leaving a ‘tiny step in the right direction’.

Tags: #Entertainment #news #Beat