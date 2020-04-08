Jennifer Lopez has been forced to call off her wedding due to the coronavirus.

She was set to tie the knot with sportsman Alex Rodriguez. Opening up about the postponement on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, J-Lo admitted they don’t have a new date for the wedding yet, saying: we’ll have to wait and see in a few months, how this all pans out.

Jennifer and Alex got engaged in March 2019 in Bahamas

Here’s Alex on an episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, telling her about how the pair met.

The pair have been having fun in isolation they took part in the latest social media challenge, the Flip the Switch Challenge.

The social media challenge requires two people in the video, one of whom performs a brief dance while the other records, only for the switch to be flipped as the two people switch outfits.