JK Rowling has announced the launch of four new Harry Potter stories that will be made available from June 7.

The e-book shorts will be a series called ‘Harry Potter: A Journey Through…” and will be based on lessons at Hogwarts and will feature illustrations from London-based artist Rohan Daniel Eason.

The short stories are inspired by the British Library exhibition and its companion books, ‘Harry Potter: A History of Magic’.

Last year an audiobook was released featuring expanded interviews with exhibition curators and was narrated by Game of Thrones actress Natalie Dormer.

The eBooks will explore the origins of magic through history and folklore and will feature notes, manuscript pages and charming sketches.

focusing on Charms and Defence Against the Dark Arts, and Potions and Herbology, will be published on June 27, with the rest to follow soon after.

The eBooks will be available in English, French, Italian and German are available to pre-order at Amazon, Apple and Kobo.