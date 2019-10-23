By Anna O’Donoghue

Due to phenomenal demand, Jimmy Carr has added an extra late show at The Olympia Theatre with his brand new tour ‘Terribly Funny’.

Tickets for 10pm show Saturday, December 5, 2020 will go on sale this Friday, October, 25 at 9am.

The sharp-tongued comedian’s new show “contains jokes about all kinds of terrible things,” according to the promoters.

Terrible things that might have affected you or people you know and love.

But they’re just jokes – they are not the terrible things.

Speaking about the show, Carr said: “Having political correctness at a comedy show is like having health and safety at a rodeo”

Tickets from €36 including booking fee and restoration levy are available from both the venue and all usual Ticketmaster outlets.