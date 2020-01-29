Jesy Nelson was the star of the show last night at the NTA’s.

The Little Mix star took home the award for Best Factual Entertainment Show for her powerful documentary ‘Jesy Nelson: Odd One Out’.

The songstress broke down in tears on stage accepting the award, thanking those involved in the TV special and the public for their response to the BBC doc.

“This is so overwhelming, I’m such a baby,” the former X Factor star wept on stage.

“I want to start by thanking the BBC for being the most incredible team to work with.

“I want to thank my dearest friend Adam for being the most incredible director, alongside with Rich, the producer. I want to thank every single person that was in the documentary for being so brave and courageous to tell their own story to the world.

“I want to thank my mum for being the most inspirational, strongest woman in my life. I want to thank Chris, my boyfriend, for just bringing me up every day and making me feel confident.

“And last but not least, I want to thank every single person that voted.

“You have no idea how much this means to me, to us. I don’t think we’ve ever expected for this to have such an impact. I’m just so so grateful that such a negative experience in my life turned into such a positive one, and that’s all thanks to you guys.

“Thank you so much.”

The documentary special aired on BBC last year and followed the star in her attempt to overcome the traumatic bullying she received on social media since appearing on the hit ITV show X Factor.

If you or someone you know needs a chat, Samaritans Ireland has volunteers across Ireland available to talk any time, day or night.

Samaritans are free to call on 116 123 and are available all year round.