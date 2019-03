Jessica Simpson has given birth to her third child with husband Eric Johnson.

The singer/actress-turned-fashion-designer announced the arrival of her new daughter on Instagram, along with a black and white photograph of the newborn holding her six-year-old sister Maxwell’s hand.

Birdie Mae Johnson was born March 19, weighing 10lbs 13.

The couple also have a five-year-old son, Ace.

Simpson announced the pregnancy back in September with a gender reveal party

