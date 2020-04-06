Jeffree Star was seemingly targeted by 10-year-old Mason Disick in a recent Instagram Live for no apparent reason.

The child of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick made an Instagram account without his parents knowledge and started doing Instagram lives during quarantine.

The reality TV child-star’s account was deleted shortly after he commented on his aunt Kylie’s relationship with her baby-daddy Travis Scott.

Apparently, that wasn’t the only subject the first-born of Kourtney spoke about in his live-stream.

A fan account posted a recording of Mason’s live-stream where he called the make-up mogul ‘Spoiled AF’.

In true Jeffree Star fashion he responded with his ‘receipts’ saying it was only 6 years ago that he only had $500 in his bank account.

“I had $500 dollars in my bank account six years ago…Maybe he’s confused with his own privilege versus mine being self-made, hopefully his father can educate him soon ⭐”.

Kourtney Kardashian’s son Mason Disick reportedly “threw some shade” towards @JeffreeStar and called him “spoiled”. Star’s response is below. pic.twitter.com/DywUKKVOl2 — ᴋᴏᴅᴇᴇ ᴛʏʟᴇʀ (@kodeetyler) April 1, 2020

Twitter users have been responding to the post commenting that the 10-year-old child shouldn’t be in a position to have a mobile phone in the first place, causing this outburst on social media to happen.

In a some-what related tweet later, Jeffree Star spoke out saying he was giving money away to his fans in need for years after Mason’s aunt was targeted online for promoting her Skims line along with her donation to charity.

If anyone is mad that I’m giving away MY money, you have a lot of soul-searching to do… My family and I have donated millions of dollars privately, and I’ve helped every single person in my life. I love giving back, if that offends anyone, can’t relate 💖 — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) April 1, 2020