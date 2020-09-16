Jedward have launched themselves back into the spotlight in 2020 after being in the centre of plenty of Twitter controversies over the past few months.

Speaking out about the importance of wearing face coverings during the Covid-19 pandemic, the former X-Factor contestants have spoken out about controversial comments made by Jim Corr and Noel Gallagher to name a few.

Recently, JK Rowling has become the subject of their tweets.

A new book is currently being promoted by the Harry Potter author which depicts a man dressing up as a woman to commit murders.

Jedward, among many on Twitter, have spoken out about the novel commenting that having a man who dresses as a woman to kill people might be seen as trans-phobic.

“Understanding is the first step to acceptance @jk_rowling and only with acceptance can there be recovery.

#TransRightsAreHumanRights Understanding is the first step to acceptance @jk_rowling and only with acceptance can there be recovery It matters not what someone is born, but what they grow to be! Every human life is worth the same, and worth saving! — JEDWARD (@planetjedward) September 15, 2020

“It matters not what someone is born, but what they grow to be!

“Every human life is worth the same, and worth saving!”

Now it seems Piers Morgan has entered the chat, sub-tweeting the Irish stars regarding their views on J.K Rowling.

Taking to the social media platform, the Good Morning Britain presenter clapped back at Jedward’s suggestion to burn JK Rowling books.

“If we’re going to start burning things – which we shouldn’t – I’d rather start with your entire musical back catalogue. fyi.”

Check out the back and forth below.

If we're going to start burning things – which we shouldn't – I'd rather start with your entire musical back catalogue. fyi. https://t.co/fGBcBdtMAu — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 15, 2020

a) It's 'your'.

b) I really wouldn't be mocking others for having a joke life.

c) I haven't read the book, and nor have you. https://t.co/I1qwzfjRke — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 15, 2020

You haven’t read the book have you… so you called for it to be burned without even reading it. Ridiculous. https://t.co/dDtv1RkMq5 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 15, 2020

Piers discussed the new book on Good Morning Britain and discussed the Twitter campaign aiming to ‘cancel’ J.K Rowling.