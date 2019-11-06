Jay-Z is in preparation mode for the upcoming inaugural Shawn Carter Foundation Gala- a black tie event being held in Florida on 15th November.

Rap’s first billionaire decided to add a bit of sparkle to the VIP tickets in place of standard paper invitations- a $40k Rolex watch.

Meek Mill and Swiss Beatz revealed the expensive ticket on their Instagram stories.

Along with the expensive watch, a bottle of champagne from Jay-Z’s brand Ace of Spades was sent to the VIP guests.

Swizz captioned his update “Hov is on another level with the invite game. It came with a Daytona Rolex and a bottle of Ace”.

Jay Z is one wealth mental unorthodox black excellence human being EVER. THIS IS THE NEW BAR y'all #JayZ pic.twitter.com/t4mSKq65uV — A$AP Wempilo (@Brain_Dogon) November 6, 2019

The black-tie gala is being held on 15th November at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino featuring performances and a blackjack tournament with a $100 thousand buy-in.

All proceeds from the gala will go towards the foundation’s scholarship fund, college prep workshops, study opportunities and goodwill programmes.