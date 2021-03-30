Baby Derulo is on the way!

On Sunday Jason Derulo and his partner, Jena Frumes shared the news that they are expecting their first child.

The Take You Dancing star took to Instagram writing “Couldn’t be more excited for this new chapter in our life @jenafrumes” under a romantic video compilation of the couple shot on a serene beach.

According to People, Jason, 31, met model Jena, 27 at the gym in early 2020.

The couple have not revealed when their first baby is due, but Derulo writes in the sand in his video that Baby Derulo should be “coming soon.”