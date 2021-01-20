Over the past few years, TV series Derry Girls has taken the world by storm raising the profile of each of the actors involved.

Now the series is set to add an extra star to its line-up as Jamie Dornan is set to appear in an upcoming episode.

Nicola Coughlan, who plays Clare Devlin revealed in a new interview that has teased that the 50 Shades actor could make an appearance in the hit show.

The Galway native spoke to the Irish Independent about the upcoming third season and hinted about the special guest cameo.

“He’s definitely chatted to the writer, Lisa McGee, about joining Derry Girls.”

“That would be the dream, and I would welcome him fully with open arms.

“I would not object to Jamie Dornan [joining], and I don’t think anyone in their right mind would object to him,” Nicola commented.

“Although my character is a lesbian and I think he is a little old for the girls, he could play a cool uncle or something,” she added.

“I know Lisa gets emails every day from actors, because a lot of people would love to fit into the next series if they could.”

Filming for the much anticipated third series has been postponed dur to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile Nicola Coughlan has been thrown even more into the limelight after her appearance in the hit Netflix series Bridgerton.

Coughlan plays Penelope Featherington in the new series and appeared on The Late Late Show recently to speak about the show.

“The numbers came though they said it’s the fifth biggest Netflix launch ever, but then it’s all happening during lockdown so you’re sat at home and you’re going, ‘That’s quite nice,’ and carry on about your day.”

The Irish actress also spoke about her audition for the Netflix series.

“I went and I did the audition but I didn’t put too much thought into it I thought I would give it a go.

“And then I got the call two weeks later saying they wanted me to do it.

“I said, ‘What does that mean?’ and they said, ‘They’ve given you the part,’ and I said, ‘Okay but what do you mean they’ve given me the part?’ because I just couldn’t accept it I think.”