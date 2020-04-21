James McAvoy says the NHS saved his life after a botched surgery.

The actor – who turns 41 today – is highlighting the need to provide healthcare workers with PPE to fight coronavirus.

Last month, he personally donated over 300 thousand euro to Masks For NHS Heroes – a crowdfunded initiative which is on its way to reaching its 3.5 million euro target.

McAvoy told Good Morning Britain “The NHS has…saved my life, which I won’t go into too much” and that he “would be without multiple members of my family…if it weren’t for the work of the NHS.

“You can fall over and bang your head and you’ve got this beautiful thing called the NHS which will save your life.

“You can have a little botched surgery, which is what happened to me, and the NHS is there to save your life.”