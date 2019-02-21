This week Niall Horan and Julia Michaels dueted their new song with an emotional performance on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Turns out, moments before the performance the pair took part in an escape room.

James challenged the duo to see if they could break free from the room before the end of the show, in time for their performance.

In the room, the pair struggled to find the first clue, that’s when the TV host intervened with a ‘push start’.

“Do as the British do,” Corden said over the tannoy.

In which the Mullingar man replied: “Posh stuff, very posh things – tea”.

You can take the man out of Ireland but you’ll never take the Irish out of the man.

Fortunately, Niall and Julia managed to escape in time, and graced us with the beauty that is ‘What A Time’.

Share it:













Don't Miss