Lesson time on the definition of twins, anyone?

So, Love Island’s Jack Fowler exited the villa last year with Laura Crane but it just wasn’t meant to be for the couple. Naturally, he’s on the hunt for a significant other right now so when E4’s Celebs Go Dating came calling he jumped at the chance.

In the search for ‘the one’ he appeared on the show on Monday night, approaching two identical twins in the process. He left viewers ‘gobsmacked’ when he asked the pair their age (seperately).

Oh, Jack. We’ve all been there. I think.

