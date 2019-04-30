Is Jack moving on already!?

Jack Fincham is reportedly “in talks” to appear on Celebs Go Dating and by “in talks” they presumably mean they’re waiting for him to agree on a fee.

The 27-year-old announced his split from fellow Love Island star, Dani Dyer earlier this month and while he has been linked to a few other reality stars since, he may be planning on joining the dating show.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the show has said that it’s “too early” to speculate about the celebrities who will appear on the next series.

Jack isn’t the first Love Island star to be linked with the upcoming series, there are rumors that Megan Barton-Hanson and Zara McDermott might also appear on the programme.

