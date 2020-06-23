Jack Fincham has revealed he got a hair transplant to cover up a nasty accident he had.
He said an accident in his home left him with a bald patch so he underwent a hair transplant procedure to cover the mark on the front of his scalp.
Jack said seeing the likes of Joe Swash and Jake Quickenden undergo the procedure convinced him to do the same.
So I went a year ago to @ksl_clinics and @drmatee for PRP which strenghthens your hairline, and they advised me I wouldn’t need a hair transplant. I’ve got Sick hair init 😎. However I had an accident at home and cut my head open which left a scar on my head and made the hair look thin around it so I went there to see if they could cover it. I ended up killing two birds with one stone and getting a hair transplant on the scar and hairline it don’t even hurt man! Can’t recommend @ksl_clinics enough they’re unreal at what they do!
The Love Island star, took to Instagram to share the news, as he shared snapshots of the procedure and showed off his new thickened mane.
