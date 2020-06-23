Jack Fincham has revealed he got a hair transplant to cover up a nasty accident he had.

He said an accident in his home left him with a bald patch so he underwent a hair transplant procedure to cover the mark on the front of his scalp.

Jack said seeing the likes of Joe Swash and Jake Quickenden undergo the procedure convinced him to do the same.

The Love Island star, took to Instagram to share the news, as he shared snapshots of the procedure and showed off his new thickened mane.

He wrote: ‘So I went a year ago to @ksl_clinics and @drmatee for PRP which strenghthens your hairline, and they advised me I wouldn’t need a hair transplant. I’ve got Sick hair init…