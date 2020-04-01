The prayers of many Scrubs fans have been answered. Well, sort of.

Zach Braff, who played J.D, and Donald Faison, aka Turk, in the hit comedy series Scrubs are reuniting 10 years after we said goodbye to the show.

Scrubs ran for 9 consecutive seasons from 2001, seeing the foolish and hopeless romantic J.D on his medical career path along with his friends.

The iconic duo have decided to return to the hospital hallways with their new podcast “Fake Doctors, Real Friends”.

The new podcast series will follow in the footsteps of Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey’s podcast “Office Ladies” , allowing the listener to be witness to the stars delve into each episode of the show.

Zach and Donald kick off the series with the pilot episode of Scrubs detailing life behind the scenes and sharing their favourite memories of the comedy.

Describing the new series, the duo ask “You know what’s long, tedious, and boring? Surgery. You know what isn’t? This new podcast!”

The plan going forward is to have special guests from the series make their way onto the podcast, according to the actors.

Episode one is now available on all streaming services including Spotify.