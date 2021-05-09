Following the success of The Masked Singer, ITV has released a first look at The Masked Dancer UK.

Hosted by Joel Dommett, the brand new series will premiere on ITV later this month.

💃 GET READY for The Masked Dancer 🕺 We'll be back on @ITV and @WeAreSTV this month for the first series of #MaskedDancerUK 🎭 for ONE WEEK ONLY 👀 12 new COSTUMES 🐓 1 new DETECTIVE @OtiMabuse 🕵️‍♀️ 7 nights of FUN 🤩@wossy @ThisisDavina @MoTheComedian @joeldommett pic.twitter.com/COdilb7cSZ — The Masked Singer UK (@MaskedSingerUK) May 8, 2021

Similar to The Masked Singer, the show will see celebrity contestants perform dance routines while disguised in extravagant costumes.

Rita Ora will not return, and instead is replaced by Strictly Come Dancing’s Oti Mabuse. The panel will also consist of Davina McCall, Mo Gilligan and Jonathan Ross.