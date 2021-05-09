Following the success of The Masked Singer, ITV has released a first look at The Masked Dancer UK.

Hosted by Joel Dommett, the brand new series will premiere on ITV later this month.

Similar to The Masked Singer, the show will see celebrity contestants perform dance routines while disguised in extravagant costumes.


Rita Ora will not return, and instead is replaced by Strictly Come Dancing’s Oti Mabuse. The panel will also consist of Davina McCall, Mo Gilligan and Jonathan Ross.

Share it: